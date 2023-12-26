Next Christmas, Mariah Will Shoot for 23,701,698

Carey sets the Spotify record for single-day streams with, of course, 'All I Want for Christmas'
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 26, 2023 2:00 AM CST
Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square in this file photo.   (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

Mariah Carey is doing her best to cement the designation as "Queen of Christmas." On Christmas Eve, she busted her own Spotify single-day streaming record with 23,701,697 streams of "All I Want for Christmas," reports TMZ. That eclipsed the record she set last year with the same song by more than 2 million streams. Carey has actually broken the record repeatedly over the years, per hiphopdx.com. The site notes that back in 2017, the song was streamed a mere 10.8 million times on Christmas Eve.

While Carey has ruled the charts around Christmas for years, she received a rare challenge in 2023 when none other than Brenda Lee took over the No. 1 spot for "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" for one week earlier this month. The last time Lee's song was No. 1 was in 1960, notes Quartz, but Lee made a concerted effort to boost it this year by giving interviews to outlets including the New York Times. Carey sent her flowers for the achievement, but reclaimed the No. 1 spot the following week. (Read more Mariah Carey stories.)

