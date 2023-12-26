Man Falls Off Cruise Ship Near Charleston

The Coast Guard has called off the search for a passenger who fell off a Bahamas-bound Royal Caribbean cruise ship on Saturday. CBS News reports that the Vision of the Seas left from Baltimore the day prior and was 127 miles east of Charleston, South Carolina, when the 41-year-old man went overboard shortly after 7pm. A passenger tells the Post and Courier the captain announced what had happened and the ship was stopped. He said crews used a strobe lamp and searched the area for six hours before continuing south around 2am.