In what staff is calling a "true miracle," a Pennsylvania animal shelter has some good news for Christmas: Before the long holiday weekend, it had a grand total of zero dogs housed within its walls. CNN reports on the impressive accomplishment of the Adams County SPCA, which noted in a Friday Facebook post that just two weeks ago it had been all but stuffed to the gills with pups who needed homes. "Now we don't have any dogs in the building at all," the post noted. "This is the first time in 47 YEARS that the Adams County SPCA is empty let alone at Christmas time."

USA Today reports that the shelter seemed overwhelmed earlier this month, especially after taking in seven dogs that needed medical care. "It did put a burden on the shelter," vet tech Lori Wetzel said in an interview at the time. Even those dogs have since been adopted out, with all the dogs at the shelter "adopted to a great home," per Wetzel, who added: "The emotional toll is worth it." The Adams County SPCA noted in its post that it has adopted out nearly 600 animals this year, as well as found the owners of 125 strays.

"To say that we are beyond excited is an understatement!" the shelter wrote in its Facebook post. "The staff and volunteers have worked VERY hard to take care of the animals in our care and to make sure they got adopted to the right home!" The Adams County SPCA now says it wants to pay it forward and help other shelters in the area "in hopes of relieving some of their stress" as well. In the meantime, the shelter does have one resident it's still tending to: a stray cat that wandered in Friday after apparently sensing the imminent "no more dogs in the facility" announcement. (Read more animal shelters stories.)