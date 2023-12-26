'Cruise That Will Really Never Stop' Set for May

You'll fork over at least $115K to spend entire 3.5-year circumnavigation on Villa Vie Odyssey
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 26, 2023 3:10 PM CST
Here's Your New Possible Home at Sea for 3-Plus Years
If you're one of the disgruntled customers who just saw their three-year cruise of a lifetime with Life of the Seas nixed last month, there's something else coming up that may float your boat. The Washington Post reports that Villa Vie Residences has announced the recent purchase of a 924-passenger, 485-cabin ship that it hopes to launch on its debut sail in May, with a planned 3.5-year circumnavigation that passengers can do in its entirety or in legs.

The company said that it scooped up the 30-year-old MS Braemar from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and will rename it the Villa Vie Odyssey. The site for the ship boasts of its eight decks, three restaurants, eight bars, and four lounges, as well as a library, spa and fitness center, and "extended pool with four Jacuzzis." Villa Vie CEO Mikael Petterson tells Business Insider that once his company officially gets its hands on the ship in February, it will pump $13 million more into a renovation that should take about 10 weeks.

As for the cruise itself, "it's a continuous cruise that will really never stop," Petterson tells CNN. "Our goal is to make this more of a lifestyle and residence, more than your typical cruise." If you want to stick around for the entire 1,301-day maiden circumnavigation, which will stop at ports in about 150 countries, you can expect to fork over at least $115,000, before taxes and fees. Those who want to sail for just part of the cruise can book one of the 16 smaller segments, which span from 35 to 131 days. The least-expensive option for those less ambitious adventurers is an interior cabin for $89 a night, which includes meals, laundry, internet, and housekeeping. Spring for a villa with a private balcony and you'll be out more like $199 per night. (Read more cruises stories.)

