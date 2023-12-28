That '70s Show Star Sent to State Prison

Authorities release first prison mug shot of Danny Masterson
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 28, 2023 12:30 AM CST
Danny Masterson Sent to State Prison
This mug shot provided by the California Department of Corrections on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, shows inmate Danny Masterson.   (California Dept. of Corrections via AP)

That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions. Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot, the AP reports. The photo shows him wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard. In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years.

Masterson was held in Los Angeles County jail in the months after his sentencing while post-sentencing hearings were held and issues resolved, including the turnover of all the guns Masterson owned, some of which had to be located. It will be more than 25 years before he will be eligible for parole. His lawyers say they plan to appeal the conviction.

