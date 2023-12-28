Facing Tough Reelection Fight, Boebert Opts to Switch Districts

Lauren Boebert was facing a difficult reelection fight in Colorado's 3rd District, likely headed for a rematch against the Democrat who almost beat her in 2022 and who had massively outraised her during this election cycle (and that was assuming she survived her primary challenge). But no more: Boebert announced Wednesday night that she's switching districts. The controversial conservative representative is joining the GOP primary to replace Rep. Ken Buck, who is retiring, in the state's 4th District. The Colorado Sun calls that district, which is on the eastern side of the state, "far more favorable to Republicans." Donald Trump won it by about 20 percentage points in 2020, the AP reports; he won Boebert's current district, which includes the Western Slope and much of the state's southern border, by about 8 percentage points.

In an apparent reference to the uphill battle she likely faced in keeping her current seat, Boebert said in her announcement video, "I will not allow dark money that is directed at destroying me personally to steal this seat. It's not fair to the 3rd District and the conservatives there who have fought so hard for our victories." She also acknowledged it's been a challenging year—the AP notes that even her "loyal supporters" were left aghast after her "groping and vaping" Beetlejuice controversy—and that this would be a "fresh start." She said she will move to the 4th District in the next year; as Colorado Public Radio reports, federal law does not require representatives to live in the district they represent, just the state. She'll first face a crowded primary field to replace Buck, including current and former state legislators and a conservative talk radio host.