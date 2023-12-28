The Universities of Wisconsin system has fired its UW-La Crosse chancellor because he and his wife have been unapologetically making adult content in recent years, reports Madison.com . The board fired 63-year-old Joe Gow after discovering that he and wife Carmen Wilson have appeared in pornographic videos on adult websites under the label "Sexy Happy Couple." They even have a YouTube cooking channel ( "Sexy Healthy Cooking" ) in which they bring on adult-film stars as guests. Gow and Wilson appear to have co-authored at least two books about their sex-positive views (one is called Monogamy With Benefits: How Porn Enriches Our Relationship), and while they used pseudonyms, both are clearly pictured in photos, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel .

Gow, who was scheduled to leave his chancellor post at the end of this school year anyway, tells the Journal Sentinel that he had mostly hid this personal part of his life but decided recently to "be a little bit more open about these free speech issues." He notes that he never mentions the university in the videos, all of which have been posted in the last two months. Board members, however, sound incensed. "We are alarmed, and disgusted, by his actions, which were wholly and undeniably inconsistent with his role as chancellor," said Board of Regents President Karen Walsh.

And UW System President Jay Rothman called Gow's actions "abhorrent" and said they have brought "significant reputational harm" to the institution, per FOX 9. The firing sheds a little more light on an incident from 2018 in which Gow was denied a pay raise because he brought adult-film star Nina Hartley to campus to take part in a week of events on free speech. (Read more University of Wisconsin stories.)