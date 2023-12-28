The only Home Alone 2 actor to ever become president of the United States is now defending how he nabbed his secondslong cameo in the 1992 film. In 2020, director Chris Columbus told Business Insider that Donald Trump had more or less forced his way into the movie, which was partly filmed in New York City at the Plaza Hotel, then owned by Trump. "We paid the [location] fee, but [Trump] also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie,'" Columbus recalled at the time. The director noted that he decided to leave the short snippet in the film after doing an initial screening.

"People cheered when Trump showed up on screen," Columbus said. "So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie." Now, the former commander in chief, perhaps triggered by holiday season showings of the Home Alone sequel, is pushing back on that narrative, denying that any kind of bullying took place, per the Guardian. In a Wednesday post on Truth Social, Trump insists that, at the time, "I was very busy, and didn't want to do it," but that the "persistent" moviemakers begged him for the cameo—and that his appearance in the film played a part in its success.

"That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time," Trump wrote. "People call me whenever it is aired." The ex-president and now frontrunner for the GOP nomination for 2024 added: "If they felt bullied, or didn't want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years?" He then answered his own question: "Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that's why!" As for Columbus, whose name he also poked fun at, Trump noted, "Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!" (Read more Donald Trump stories.)