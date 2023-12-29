On Thursday, the medical examiner in Texas' Bexar County officially identified two bodies found in a car Tuesday in San Antonio as those of pregnant 18-year-old Savanah Soto and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Matthew Guerra. KSAT notes that the cause of death for both was listed as a gunshot wound to the head, with each deemed a homicide, and that police don't believe the tragedy was a murder-suicide. Also Thursday, the San Antonio Police Department released footage showing two persons of interest that was "taken from a nearby location of where the bodies were found."

In the video, one person of interest can be seen driving a dark pickup truck with a bed cover, said by police to be a Chevy Silverado, while another is seen driving Guerra's silver Kia Optima. Police Chief Bill McManus says the video was recorded a few days before the bodies of Soto and Guerra were found, per CBS News. Authorities also believe the two victims were killed elsewhere, then brought to the location where they were found. Investigators are currently combing through their cellphone records and social media pages to see if they can find any clues. Police are asking anyone with any information on the vehicles or persons in the video to call the department's homicide unit at 210-207-7674 or 210-207-7440. (Read more murder stories.)