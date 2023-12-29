Blaming US, Kim Tells Military to Be Ready for War

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has escalated his threatening rhetoric toward the US, telling his military and industrial planners to "further accelerate the completion of preparations for this war." In remarks reported Thursday by the state-run news agency, Kim blamed confrontational activities of the US and its allies as he gave the marching orders to North Korea's military-industrial sector, nuclear weapons sector, and civil defense sector during a 2024 planning meeting of the ruling Workers' Party. His increasingly shrill public statements drew a response from the White House earlier this month, USA Today reports.

"Any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim regime," the statement said, adding that that goes for an attack on South Korea, as well. North Korean media also said that Kim's government will increase its cooperation with "anti-imperialist independent countries," per the Hill. In September, Kim met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and promised continued support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. An analyst at a US think tank said Kim believes he'll "never pay a price" for provoking the US because Russia and China would side with him. "The Kim family also knows that in 2024 America will be looking inward toward its presidential election, giving them the room to cause chaos and feel no pain," Harry Kazianis said. (Read more North Korea stories.)