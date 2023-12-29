Dangerous Waves Slam California Coast

Giant waves began hitting the California coast on Thursday, created by storm systems and atmospheric rivers in the Pacific. Beach roads were flooded, prompting evacuation orders in some areas, the Los Angeles Times reports. The waters were bringing in large amounts of debris that led to road closings. Meteorologists warned that the "tremendous wave energy" will lead to dangerous conditions at beaches through the weekend, per the Washington Post . Still, the huge waves drew people to the coast to watch—and surf. Thousands of people were watching from the cliffs at Mavericks, a surf break just north of Half Moon Bay.

"You can't even park in the area," said Tina Lourenco, who works at a nearby surfers hangout, per the Times. "Lots of families are coming down. It's really exciting." Brian Overfelt, a former surfer who owns Old Princeton Landing and has lived in the area for almost a half-century, was more concerned after estimating the waves Thursday afternoon at 50 to 60 feet. "Somebody could die at any moment," Overfelt said. "The waves are so big out there that it's unruly." The National Weather Service office in Monterey Bay saw it the same way, urging people to stay away. "These conditions are very dangerous," said meteorologist Alexis Clouser. "I would go so far as to say they're deadly on the coast." (Read more monster waves stories.)