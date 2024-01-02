From 'Party Prince' to Denmark's King: Meet Crown Prince Frederik

Crown Prince Frederik will become king of Denmark on January 14 when his mother, Queen Margrethe II, steps down. The world's only reigning queen, her abdication announcement Sunday came as a surprise, but the 83-year-old said that 52 years on the throne is long enough. What to know about her 55-year-old son?
- He has one sibling. His younger brother is Prince Joachim, Al Jazeera reports.
- He was once known as a somewhat rebellious teen and a "party prince." But that was last true in the early 1990s, per the BBC, and once he became the first Danish royal to get a university degree—graduating with a master's in political science in 1995—that image started to shift.
- He attended Harvard University using a fake name. His pseudonym for enrolling at the Ivy League school was Frederik Henriksen, a nod to his father, Prince Henrik.
- He served in Denmark's Navy. There, he was in the Frogmen Corps, one of just 300 recruits to pass all of the tests. His nickname was Pingo ("penguin"). He also trained in all the other branches of Denmark's military.
- He's an adventure lover: He's injured himself sledding and riding on a scooter, and he once took a 4-month, 2,175-miles ski expedition across Greenland. He also loves cars and modern art and is known to attend concerts and sporting events.
- His wife is Australian and grew up on the island of Tasmania. He wed Princess Mary, a lawyer at the time, in 2004 after first meeting her at a bar in Sydney during the 2000 Olympic Games. She didn't realize who he was until others at the bar clued her in. They have four children, two of them twins. A historian says the couple is known to be "modern" and "woke," and tried to raise their children as normally as possible, mostly sending them to state schools.
- Who will be next in line to the throne? After he is crowned, his eldest son, Prince Christian, will be next in the line of succession. He turned 18 this year.
There will be no formal ceremony to crown the new king; rather, his accession will simply be announced from the castle. (Read more Denmark
stories.)