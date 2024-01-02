From 'Party Prince' to Denmark's King: Meet Crown Prince Frederik

Crown Prince Frederik will become king of Denmark on January 14 when his mother, Queen Margrethe II, steps down. The world's only reigning queen, her abdication announcement Sunday came as a surprise, but the 83-year-old said that 52 years on the throne is long enough. What to know about her 55-year-old son?

He was once known as a somewhat rebellious teen and a "party prince." But that was last true in the early 1990s, per the BBC, and once he became the first Danish royal to get a university degree—graduating with a master's in political science in 1995—that image started to shift.

He attended Harvard University using a fake name. His pseudonym for enrolling at the Ivy League school was Frederik Henriksen, a nod to his father, Prince Henrik.