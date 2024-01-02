Explaining Her District Switch, Boebert Brings Up Barbra Streisand

Lauren Boebert says she decided to switch districts after Hollywood money started pouring in to the coffers of the Democratic opponent she likely would have faced had she decided to run for re-election in her current district, Colorado's 3rd. "When you have Barbra Streisand coming in and donating to the Democrat, when you have Ryan Reynolds coming in and donating to the Democrat ... it shows you that Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress," Boebert said during an appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast Saturday, per the Hill .

Boebert said, when she initially announced she'd be joining the GOP primary to replace Rep. Ken Buck in Colorado's 4th District rather than running for re-election to her current seat, that "dark money" was being poured in to the election, and she echoed her concerns on the podcast. "We need a strong voice there and we have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district," she said. "There has been close to $10 million poured into this district to buy the seat, and Colorado 3rd District is not for sale." The money is going to Adam Frisch, who nearly beat Boebert last time around, and who was initially gearing up for a rematch. Meanwhile, in the 4th District, one of the Democratic candidates tells CBS News Boebert's entrance is helping her opponents there too—since she announced her candidacy, his campaign has brought in $200,000. (Read more Lauren Boebert stories.)