Now Bankrupt, Rudy Giuliani Wishes He'd Taken NYC Pension

Posted Jan 2, 2024 2:00 AM CST
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building in New York on Aug. 23, 2023.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Most New York City mayors take a pension when they leave office, but when Rudy Giuliani's time as "America's Mayor" came to a close in 2001, he didn't file for one. Now that he's declared bankruptcy following a court ruling ordering him to pay two Georgia election workers nearly $150 million, though, he says he wouldn't mind having that money. Asked by the New York Post why he didn't take a pension back in 2001, Giuliani said, "Giving back to the city I love. Although I would like to take it now. ... I don't know how to go about it." The pension would have granted him about $26,000 annually after he turned 62, which would have amounted to about $442,000 so far (he's now 79).

