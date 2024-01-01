Israel to Reduce Force in Gaza by Thousands

Israel announce Monday that it will start pulling several thousand troops from Gaza this week, the largest withdrawal of the war against Hamas revealed so far and a possible indication of a change in strategy in line with US preferences. Two brigades will return to Israel this week, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement, and three more will leave for training at an unspecified date, the New York Times reports. A spokesman said Sunday night that pulling back reservists doesn't reflect any change in Israel's determination to fight until Hamas is destroyed. But removing troops, at least temporarily, will "significantly ease the burden on the economy and allow them to gather strength for the upcoming activities in the next year," he said.