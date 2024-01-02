Boy, 10, Allegedly Fatally Shoots Another 10-Year-Old

Authorities in California say a 10-year-old boy found a gun in his father's car—then used it to fatally shoot another 10-year-old boy. Police responded to reports of a shooting in Sacramento County Saturday afternoon and found the victim unresponsive and bleeding in the parking lot of an apartment building, the Los Angeles Times. At the apartment building, they arrested Arkete Davis, 53, and his 10-year-old son. The boy allegedly told police he'd been getting his father's cigarettes out of his car when he found the gun. Police say the boy took it, then found the other boy and "bragged that his father had a gun" before shooting him. It's not clear whether they knew each other. The other child did not survive. His aunt tells KCRA he had come outside to ride his bicycle when he was shot.