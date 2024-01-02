Mom Accused of Killing Her 2 Kids Is Fighting Extradition

Kimberlee Singler of Colorado Springs remains in Britain, where she was arrested
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 2, 2024 11:20 AM CST
Kimberlee Singer.   (Colorado Springs Police Department)

A Colorado Springs woman accused of killing two of her young children and injuring a third will remain in Britain at least until the end of the month following her arrest there. Kimberlee Singler, 35, appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday and didn't consent to her extradition to the US to face murder charges, reports the UK Times. Her next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29. Details:

  • Police in Colorado say Singler called in a burglary report at her residence on Dec. 19. Responding officers found the bodies of her 7-year-old son, Aden Wentz, and her 9-year-old daughter, Ellie Wentz, per the Colorado Springs Gazette. Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were brought to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

  • Upon investigation, investigators came to believe that Singler concocted the burglary and killed and injured her own children, per People. However, Singler already had been released from the hospital by then, and she fled the country before she could be arrested. It's not clear why she ended up in the UK, notes the New York Times. She was arrested in a hotel in the Kensington area of London on Saturday.
  • Singler had been involved in a custody dispute over the children with their father and her ex-husband, Kevin Wentz, per the UK Times. She had reportedly failed to drop the children off as arranged on Dec. 16, and Singler learned three days later—the same day she called in the burglary report—that a judge had ordered police to locate the children.
  • Kevin Wentz issued a statement saying that he and his family "are suffering a tremendous amount of grief and shock," per the BBC.
