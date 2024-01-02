A Colorado Springs woman accused of killing two of her young children and injuring a third will remain in Britain at least until the end of the month following her arrest there. Kimberlee Singler, 35, appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday and didn't consent to her extradition to the US to face murder charges, reports the UK Times. Her next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29. Details:

Police in Colorado say Singler called in a burglary report at her residence on Dec. 19. Responding officers found the bodies of her 7-year-old son, Aden Wentz, and her 9-year-old daughter, Ellie Wentz, per the Colorado Springs Gazette. Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were brought to the hospital with unspecified injuries.