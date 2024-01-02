Finland and Sweden recorded the coldest temperatures of the winter Tuesday as thermometers plummeted to minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit as a result of a cold spell prevailing in the Nordic region. In Nikkaluokta, a small village inhabited by the Indigenous Sami people in northern Sweden, thermometers showed temps of minus 42.8 degrees early Tuesday, Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported. "It's the coldest temperature we have had so far this winter, and it will continue to be quite cold weather in the north," says SVT meteorologist Nils Holmqvist. Train operators in Sweden said the cold snap caused substantial problems in the north, among other issues. The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute has reported temperatures of 22 degrees below zero in several locations in northern Sweden, reports the AP .

The group also issued a warning for snow and wind for central and southern Sweden, saying snowfall on Wednesday, in combination with wind, can cause problems. Its second-highest warning applies from midnight into Wednesday. In neighboring Finland, this winter's cold record was recorded in the northwestern town of Ylivieska, where temperatures fell to minus 36 early Tuesday. Temperatures that dropped below minus 30 degrees were recorded at several locations in the Arctic Lapland region.

The Finnish capital, Helsinki, was also under a cold spell, with temperatures expected to hover between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees throughout this week. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a warning of substantially cold weather prevailing in the country this week, and forecast temperatures were likely to fall below minus 40 degrees in parts of the nation.