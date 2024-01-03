Trump Picks Up 'Notable' GOP Endorsement

With less than two weeks to go until the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump has picked up an endorsement from one of the most powerful congressional Republicans. "I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024, and I look forward to working with President Trump and a Republican House and Senate to fight for those families who are struggling under the weight of Biden's failed policies," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a post on X. USA Today describes the endorsement as "particularly notable" because Trump helped scuttle Scalise's bid to become House speaker in October by raising concerns about his health.