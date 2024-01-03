Trump Picks Up 'Notable' GOP Endorsement

With less than two weeks to go until the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump has picked up an endorsement from one of the most powerful congressional Republicans. "I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024, and I look forward to working with President Trump and a Republican House and Senate to fight for those families who are struggling under the weight of Biden's failed policies," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a post on X. USA Today describes the endorsement as "particularly notable" because Trump helped scuttle Scalise's bid to become House speaker in October by raising concerns about his health.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump thanked Scalise for his support, calling it a "great honor." With Scalise on board, the only member of House Republican leadership who hasn't endorsed Trump is House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, CNN reports. Emmer dropped his bid to become speaker hours after Trump denounced him as a "Globalist RINO" and said voting for him would be a "huge mistake." Politico reports that Trump, the frontrunner by a long distance, is also making progress among Senate Republicans, with 18 endorsements. (Read more Steve Scalise stories.)