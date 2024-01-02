Utah Man Dies After Climbing Into Plane Engine

Police in Salt Lake City are investigating a strange death at the Utah city's airport. Police say a man later identified as 30-year-old Park City resident Kyle Efinger died Monday night after he breached an emergency exit in the terminal building and crawled into a plane engine, NBC News reports. According to a police report, Efinger was a ticketed passenger with a boarding pass for a flight to Denver. After he breached the emergency exit following a disturbance inside an airport store, police and airport workers spent around 20 minutes searching for him before he was found unconscious in the "wing-mounted engine of an occupied commercial aircraft on the deicing pad," the police report states, per Fox13 .

"The aircraft's engines were rotating," police said. "The specific stage of engine operation remains under investigation." Police said that after air traffic controllers asked the pilot to shut down the engines, emergency workers performed CPR on Efinger and gave him a dose of the overdose antidote naloxone but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Salt Lake Tribune reports. Delta Air Lines said the flight to San Francisco was canceled and the 95 passengers were rebooked on other flights. Airport operations were otherwise unaffected.

"Delta is fully cooperating with all aviation authority and law enforcement investigations," the airline said in a statement. Police say they are working with the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of Efinger's death. The death is also being investigated by federal agencies including the FAA and the TSA. (Read more airport stories.)