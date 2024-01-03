Feds: SpaceX Illegally Fired Workers Behind Letter on Musk

Eight SpaceX employees fired in the summer of 2022 after helping to write and share an open letter criticizing CEO Elon Musk were illegally terminated, federal labor officials said Wednesday. The letter—which called Musk's tweets and public behavior "a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment"—called on the company to "clearly define what exactly is intended by SpaceX's 'no-asshole' and 'zero tolerance' policies and enforce them consistently," and "swiftly and explicitly separate itself from Elon's personal brand." Reuters reports a rep for a regional official of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a complaint that accused SpaceX of violating the workers' rights—which are protected by federal labor law—to come together and push for improved working conditions.

In its complaint, the labor board described the firings as retaliatory and flagged president and COO Gwynne Shotwell for illegally preventing employees from distributing the letter. It also a described a senior human resources official as illegally giving the impression of surveillance by showing workers who had contributed to the drafting of the letter screenshots of their conversation on a messaging app, reports the New York Times. Reuters reports the complaint also claims SpaceX interrogated employees about the letter, disparaged those involved, and threatened to fire workers who followed suit. The Verge reports the NLRB wants SpaceX to send apology letters to the fired workers. The case will be heard by an administrative judge in March unless SpaceX settles before then. (Read more SpaceX stories.)