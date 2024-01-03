Imam Critically Injured in Newark Shooting

An imam was shot outside a New Jersey mosque just after predawn prayers ended Wednesday morning, and the attacker is still at large, police say. Sources identified the victim to the New York Times as Imam Hassan Sharif. Authorities in Newark say the man was shot at the city's Masjid Muhammad mosque around 6:15am and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Authorities said the shooter, dressed all in black, was seen running from the scene, NBC News reports. Dina Sayedahmed, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, described the imam as a "beacon of leadership" in the community.

Authorities said they don't have any information on a motive and that there is no evidence it was a bias crime, but the investigation is looking at every angle, NJ.com reports. "At a time when the Muslim community is concerned by an increase of bias incidents and crimes, I want to assure the Muslim community and people of all faiths that we will do everything in our power to keep all residents safe, especially in or near our houses of worship," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. He said that if there's any evidence it was a hate crime, "it is completely reprehensible, unacceptable in the state of New Jersey. And we will take whatever actions we need to take." (Read more New Jersey stories.)