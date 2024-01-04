Christie: I Won't Pardon Trump

With two of his rivals for the Republican nomination having promised Donald Trump their support if he's convicted and they're elected, Chris Christie was asked Wednesday if he too would pardon the former president. He stepped on the question, the Hill reports, not waiting to answer. "No, no, no, no," Christie told the cast of The View. He elaborated, pointing out that as governor of New Jersey, deciding whether to issue a parson was part of the job. Trump would flunk his test, Christie said. "The person has to accept responsibility for what they did," he said. "Do you think Donald Trump will ever accept responsibility for anything he did?"
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, past and current governors, have said they'd pardon Trump, who faces a total of 91 charges among four criminal indictments. Both argued that it would be better for the country to move on from the former president. But Trump's case would be "the easiest pardon decision I would ever have to make as president," Christie added, per the Hill. "You don't accept responsibility? Too bad. Go to jail." (Read more Chris Christie 2024 stories.)