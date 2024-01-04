Christie: I Won't Pardon Trump

With two of his rivals for the Republican nomination having promised Donald Trump their support if he's convicted and they're elected, Chris Christie was asked Wednesday if he too would pardon the former president. He stepped on the question, the Hill reports, not waiting to answer. "No, no, no, no," Christie told the cast of The View. He elaborated, pointing out that as governor of New Jersey, deciding whether to issue a parson was part of the job. Trump would flunk his test, Christie said. "The person has to accept responsibility for what they did," he said. "Do you think Donald Trump will ever accept responsibility for anything he did?"