Their Dog Ate $4K in Cash. Salvaging It Was 'Smelly'

"I never thought I'd be able to say I've laundered money, but there is apparently a first time for everything," says Pittsburgh woman Carrie Law. Carrie and her husband Clayton had to wash and tape together cash salvaged from dog poop after Cecil, their 7-year-old goldendoodle, ate most of the $4,000 in $50 and $100 bills they'd left in an envelope on a kitchen counter, the Guardian reports. The couple had withdrawn the money to pay workers installing a fence. Cecil chowed down on the cash within 30 minutes of it being placed on the counter. The Laws say they reached out to their vet first, who told them the 100-pound dog would probably be fine but should be monitored at home.

Carrie called the bank, which told her the situation wasn't unusual and it would take any bills taped together with both serial numbers visible. They managed to piece together around $1,500 in torn bills from the floor—and they salvaged most of the rest after collecting Cecil's droppings over the next couple of days and washing whatever scraps of bills they could find in a utility sink. "It smelled so bad," Carrie tells the Pittsburgh City Paper. They managed to retrieve all but $450 of the $4,000, and they hope they might get more by sending leftover scraps to the Treasury.

The Laws tell CBS Pittsburgh that Cecil is doing fine weeks after the incident—and he's still a good boy. They say they were very surprised when he chowed down on the cash because he had never touched food or anything else left on kitchen counters before. "Cecil's a goofy guy and he's very particular—you could leave a steak on the table and he wouldn't touch it because he's not food motivated," Carrie tells the Washington Post. "But apparently he is money motivated." (Read more dogs stories.)