On New Year's Eve, a Secret Operation in Gaza

The mother and American uncle of a US service member were safe outside of Gaza after being rescued from the fighting in a secret operation coordinated by the US, Israel, Egypt, and others, a US official told the AP on Wednesday. It's the only known operation of its kind to extract American citizens and their close family members during the months of devastating ground fighting and Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The vast majority of people who have made it out of northern and central Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt fled south in the initial weeks of the war. An escape from the heart of the Palestinian territory through intense combat has become far more perilous and difficult since.

Zahra Sckak, 44, made it out of Gaza on New Year's Eve, along with her brother-in-law, Farid Sukaik, said a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm the rescue, which had been kept quiet for security reasons. Sckak's husband, Abedalla Sckak, was shot earlier as the family fled from a building hit by an airstrike. He died days later. One of her three American sons, Spec. Ragi A. Sckak, 24, serves as an infantryman in the US military. The extraction involved the Israeli military and local Israeli officials who oversee Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the official said. There was no indication that American officials were on the ground in Gaza. The official said the US "played solely a liaison and coordinating role between the Sckak family and the governments of Israel and Egypt."

A family member and US-based lawyers and advocates working on the family's behalf had described Sckak and Sukaik as pinned down in a building surrounded by combatants, with little or no food and with only water from sewers to drink. There were few immediate details of the on-the-ground operation. It took place after extended appeals from Sckak's family and US-based citizens groups for help from Congress members and the Biden administration. The State Department has said some 300 American citizens, legal permanent residents, and their immediate family members remain in Gaza, at risk from ground fighting, airstrikes, and widening starvation and thirst in the besieged territory. (Read more Gaza stories.)