Police in Iowa Respond to Shooting at High School

Police in Perry, Iowa, were at the scene of a school shooting Thursday morning at the city's high school. However, immediate details were scant. The Des Moines Register reports that police no longer consider it an active situation. A woman who answered the Perry Police Department phone confirmed the shooting at Perry High School but did not provide any further information, per the AP. The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. Thursday was the first day back in school for students following the holiday break. Perry is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.