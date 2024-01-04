Denied Leniency, Defendant Jumps the Judge

A defendant in Las Vegas who was unhappy about being sent to jail is facing multiple new felony charges for attacking a judge. Video from the Clark County District Court shows 30-year-old Deobra Redden throwing himself over the bench and attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus on Wednesday morning after she rejected his attorney's request to sentence him to probation, Fox News reports. He was seen throwing punches as court officers and attorneys wrestled him to the floor. Courthouse officials said the 62-year-old judge was injured but was not hospitalized, reports the AP . A courtroom marshal who came to the judge's aid was hospitalized with injuries including a dislocated shoulder and a bleeding gash in his forehead.

The attack came after Redden pleaded guilty to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, the New York Times reports. In response to the request for probation, Holthus said, "I just can't with that history," an apparent reference to Redden's criminal record. Court records show that Redden was sentenced to 19 months in prison for theft in 2015 and served time for domestic battery in 2021, per the Times. After the Wednesday attack, he faces new charges including battery on a protected person resulting in substantial harm.

Redden was not in custody when he arrived at the court Wednesday and asked the judge for leniency, describing himself as "a person who never stops trying to do the right thing no matter how hard it is," per the AP. He charged at the judge as a court marshal moved to handcuff him. A court spokesperson said officials are "reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public, and our employees." (Read more Nevada stories.)