This week, Claudine Gay made the "wrenching but necessary decision" to step down as president of Harvard University, amid backlash on her testimony about antisemitism on campus, as well as accusations of plagiarism. But while she's lost her plum position as the head of an elite Ivy League institution, Gay writes for the New York Times that "what just happened at Harvard is bigger than me." After noting the (often racist) vitriol that's been flooding her inbox over the past several weeks, Gay adds that she resigned to "deny demagogues the opportunity to further weaponize my presidency in their campaign to undermine the ideals animating Harvard since its founding: excellence, openness, independence, truth."