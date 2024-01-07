It's the Next Storm That's Worrisome

No sooner will the winter's first big storm have played out than a more powerful, multifaceted one will arrive. The next one is likely to be felt east of the Rockies starting on Monday, CNN reports, and could eventually feature heavy snow, blizzard conditions, strong winds, tornadoes, and serious flooding. The forecast calls for it to then move quickly from the Southwest to the Northeast for the next few days. At least 6 inches of snow is predicted to fall from northern New Mexico to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. As visibility worsens, driving could become nearly impossible later Sunday in the Southwest, on Monday in the central and southern Plains, and on Tuesday in the Midwest.

But the previous storm isn't finished yet. Snow was still falling in the Northeast on Sunday, and moderate to heavy accumulation was expected in New York and New England, per the New York Times. More than a foot fell in some places Saturday. More than 15 million people from Northern Arizona to the Northeast were under winter storm warnings. Flooding from the second storm is a particular concern. "Powerful onshore winds will lead to widespread coastal flooding along the eastern Gulf Coast and much of the East Coast," the Weather Prediction Center said.

The West Coast had issues, too. The National Weather Service said that as much as 20 inches of snow could fall in the mountains near Lake Tahoe, and that winds could reach 100mph over ridgetops. The California Highway Patrol closed I-80 for several hours Saturday after spinouts and wrecks, per the AP. As people prepared for the conditions to worsen, Gov. Ned Lamont said a major storm hasn't hit Connecticut in about two years. "I think this storm's been a long time coming," Lamont said. (Read more winter storm stories.)