If you haven't ditched your New Year's fitness resolutions yet and are looking for the best place to help them come to fruition, WalletHub has some insight on that. To seek out the cities in America with the most active lifestyles, the site pulled out the 100 most populated cities and looked at nearly three dozen metrics in two main categories: sports and outdoors, which looks at a metropolis' weather, air quality, and its sports venues/playgrounds/fitness centers/hiking trails/etc. per capita; and budget and partipation, which looks at the cost to be active, as well as the share of people who opt in or out of the active lifestyle. Honolulu wins top honors as the most active city on WalletHub's list, while North Las Vegas comes in last. Here, the top and bottom 10 cities: