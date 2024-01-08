Mouse Busted Tidying Up Man's Bench at Night

An industrious mouse in Wales has gained fame for his housekeeping prowess. Rodney Holbrook couldn't figure out why small objects left on a workbench in his shed kept returning to a box overnight, seemingly of their own accord. He set up a camera and discovered that the little critter he has since named Welsh Tidy Mouse was at work, reports the Guardian . "I couldn't believe it when I saw that the mouse was tidying up," Holbrook tells the BBC . Watch video here .

"He moved all sorts of things into the box, bits of plastic, nuts, and bolts," says Holbrook, an avid wildlife photographer. "I don't bother to tidy up now, as I know he will see to it. I leave things out of the box and ... 99 times out of 100 the mouse will tidy up throughout the night." This has been going on for about two months now. Holbrook's best guess is that the mouse is using the objects to hide small stashes of food. (Read more strange stuff stories.)