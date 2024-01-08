Plane That Lost Door Plug Had Previous Issues

The missing piece of a Boeing 737 Max 9 passenger jet has turned up in a backyard near Portland, Oregon. Sunday's discovery of the large piece, called a door plug, should help investigators better understand the stunning incident on Friday in which it blew off mid-flight, endangering an Alaska Airlines jet and its 177 passengers and crew. The jet was able to turn around and land safely at Portland International Airport without injuries.

Previous issue: The same plane had been barred from flights over water because a pressurization warning light had come on without explanation on three previous flights, reports the New York Times. Alaska Airlines had not yet figured out why the light kept coming on before Friday's flight, said National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy. It's not yet clear if this had anything to do with Friday's incident.