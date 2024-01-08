WSJ Alleges Extensive Illegal Drug Use by Elon Musk

The Wall Street Journal was out with a lengthy piece Saturday about Elon Musk's alleged illegal drug use, which, per the newspaper's sources, is a concern for leaders at the various companies he's founded. Though Musk has openly smoked weed in the past and has talked about a prescription he had for ketamine, the sources the Journal spoke to, some of whom say they personally witnessed his drug use, say he's used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms. Often, they say, the drug use happens at private parties whose attendees sign nondisclosure agreements, but the Journal has stories about meetings and interviews during which some speculate he may have been under the influence. He's even allegedly used drugs with a SpaceX (and former Tesla) board member.