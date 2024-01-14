California Detective Has Become a Cold Case Ace

Cold cases hold particular fascination in the true crime genre, and detective Matt Hutchison can relate. He's managed to solve eight of them in seven years as an officer rotating into the robbery-homicide beat in California's Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. And while detectives disguising themselves as busboys and garbage collectors to obtain evidence might sound like something out of a novel or movie, sometimes that's what it takes for him to clear a crime. "He has solved more cold cases in three years than any single detective in the last 15," Rob Baker, deputy district attorney for Santa Clara County, tells journalist Scott Ostler, who profiles the detective and details some of the cases in the San Francisco Chronicle.