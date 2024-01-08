NTSB: 2 Phones Sucked Out of Plane Found

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a briefing Sunday that two phones sucked out of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 had been found—and Vancouver, Washington, resident Sean Bates said the one he found was still working. In a post on X , Bates said he found an iPhone by the side of the road that was still perfectly intact after apparently falling 16,000 feet, CBS News reports. Bates said the phone was "still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim" from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which was forced to return to Portland International Airport on Friday after a door plug blew off minutes into the flight.

In a video, Bates said he found the phone after the NTSB asked people to look out for objects that might have fallen from the plane, the New York Post reports. He said that before he opened it and saw the Alaska Airlines baggage claim, he was a "little skeptical" that it could be from the plane because it was in such good condition. An NTSB spokesperson tells the Guardian that the iPhone is "one of the phones collected that is likely from the flight" and it has been turned over to the airline.

The agency says another phone likely from the flight was found in a backyard. The door plug, around 4 feet long and 2 feet wide, was also found in a backyard. NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said it was found by a teacher identified only as Bob who lives in the Portland area, the BBC reports. "Thank you Bob," she said Sunday. (Read more Boeing stories.)