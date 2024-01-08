One of Sports' Biggest Endorsement Deals Is Over

Tiger Woods is done wearing the swoosh. The golf giant said Monday that he and Nike have ended their partnership of 27 years, a development that brings to a close what the Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the most prominent endorsement deals in sports." The break appears to be amicable:

Joint praise: "Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," Woods wrote on X. He made a point to thank co-founder Phil Knight in particular. Nike, for its part, issued a statement calling Woods "one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen."