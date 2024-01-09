According to an attorney for Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing two federal cases involving former President Trump has been subjected to "threats" and "intimidating communications" ever since he brought indictments against Trump. Now, Smith and his family have become the victims of a swatting incident, in which someone makes a phony call to police to draw them to a particular location—in this case, Smith's house. Law enforcement sources tell NBC News that on Christmas Day, a call was placed to 911 suggesting that Smith had shot his wife at their Maryland home, spurring officers from the Montgomery County PD to rush to that location.

However, the US Marshals Service security detail that protects Smith headed police off at the pass, informing cops before they got there that it was a false alarm. Smith has been handling both the classified documents case against Trump, as well as a case involving interference in the 2020 election. And Smith isn't the only one tied to the election interference case that's been swatted. The New York Times reports that the judge in that case, Tanya Chutkan, also became a swatting victim late Sunday night, when sources say police and other first responders showed up at her DC home to respond to a report of a shooting.

There was no shooting. An incident report from the Metropolitan Police Department notes that the homeowner (Chutkan isn't named specifically) "was not injured," and wasn't even home at the time. There have been no arrests yet in either case, and there's not even proof that the swatting is tied to the cases that Smith and Chutkan are involved with, but the Times notes the incidents serve as "a reminder of the potential threats faced by people involved in the various criminal cases against Mr. Trump." A spate of officials at the state and federal level have reported they've been swatting victims, reports ABC News. Trump has gone after both Smith and Chutkan previously on social media. (Read more Jack Smith stories.)