Kimmel Skewers Aaron Rodgers in 7-Minute Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel returned to the air Monday night and spent the first seven minutes of his show skewering Aaron Rodgers. The late-night host challenged the QB to apologize for falsely asserting that Kimmel's name would show up on the Jeffrey Epstein list of associates, reports the New York Post. "If he does, you know what I'll do? I'll accept his apology and move on. But he probably won't do that. My guess is he won't apologize." It's possible we'll know the answer to that later Tuesday—the Jets quarterback has promised to talk about the controversy during a radio show appearance.
Kimmel slammed the "hamster-brained" Rodgers over and over for spreading false conspiracy theories, asserting that someone with his high profile can easily sway "delusional people," per HuffPost. His advice: "If you are a member of a group that thinks it's OK to randomly call someone a child molester because you don't like what that person has to say, maybe you should rethink being part of that group." Watch the full monologue, in which Kimmel dubs the NFL star "Karen Rodgers." Rodgers will be making a return visit to the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN radio Tuesday afternoon. Disney owns both ESPN and Kimmel's home network, ABC. (Read more Jimmy Kimmel stories.)