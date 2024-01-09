Kimmel Skewers Aaron Rodgers in 7-Minute Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel returned to the air Monday night and spent the first seven minutes of his show skewering Aaron Rodgers. The late-night host challenged the QB to apologize for falsely asserting that Kimmel's name would show up on the Jeffrey Epstein list of associates, reports the New York Post. "If he does, you know what I'll do? I'll accept his apology and move on. But he probably won't do that. My guess is he won't apologize." It's possible we'll know the answer to that later Tuesday—the Jets quarterback has promised to talk about the controversy during a radio show appearance.