Another Hollywood couple officially bites the dust. Almost two years after they announced they were separating, and 18 years after they got together, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have filed for a divorce, with Bonet claiming irreconcilable differences in the petition she filed Monday in Los Angeles County court, reports the AP . The petition notes that the 56-year-old Cosby Show and A Different World star (legal name: Lilakoi Moon) and 44-year-old Momoa, star of Aquaman and Game of Thrones, will share custody of their two children, 16-year-old daughter Lola and 15-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, per the Los Angeles Times . Neither party should receive spousal support, per the petition.

The couple met in 2005 but didn't marry until 2017. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... And so, we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage," their January 2022 separation announcement noted, per People. The announcement added: "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become." Bonet's petition lists their separation date as October 2020, more than a year before their separation announcement. Bonet also has one other child, 35-year-old Zoe Kravitz, her daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. (Read more Lisa Bonet stories.)