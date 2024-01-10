Actor Adam Canto Dead at 42

Kiefer Sutherland is among the stars mourning actor and singer Adan Canto, who has died at age 42 of a rare form of cancer. In an Instagram post , Sutherland said he is "heartbroken" by the loss of his Designated Survivor co-star, whom he called a "wonderful spirit." Canto, who was born in Mexico and grew up in Texas, died Monday of appendiceal cancer, Variety reports. In his most recent role, he starred as the male lead in the Fox drama The Cleaning Lady, but he was too ill to take part when production of the third season began last month, reports Deadline .

Canto moved to Mexico City at age 16 to pursue a career in music. He wrote songs for films and TV before switching his focus to acting. His first TV role was in the Mexican series Estado de Gracia in 2009. His American TV debut was in 2013's The Following, which starred Kevin Bacon. Canto's other TV credits include Narcos, Mixology, Blood and Oil, and Second Chance, per Variety. His best-known movie role was Sunspot in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Publicist Jennifer Allen told the AP that Canto had decided to keep his diagnosis private. "Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever," Allen said. "He will be greatly missed by so many." Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and their children, 3-year-old Roman Alder and 18-month-old Eve Josephine. (Read more obituary stories.)