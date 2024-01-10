No Bombshells in the Last of the Jeffrey Epstein Releases

A final round of legal documents released Tuesday in a court case related to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of teenage girls was made up of testimony transcripts that were already largely public and dealt with allegations about misconduct by several rich and influential men whose names have been known for a decade or more, the AP reports. The unsealed files included a 2016 deposition of Virginia Giuffre, a woman who said Epstein sexually abused her and arranged for her to have sexual encounters with men including Britain's Prince Andrew starting when she was 17.

It also included a transcript of testimony by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, who insisted that Giuffre was a liar. There was also a deposition from Epstein himself, who refused to answer questions citing his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself. Those depositions had already been made public, though with some sentences or names blacked out. Overall, the documents released since last week have added few details to what was already known about Epstein's crimes. They did not contain the explosive revelations or new identities of abusers that some had predicted.

The documents released this month relate to a 2015 defamation lawsuit that Giuffre filed against Maxwell and was settled in 2017. Most of the court file has been public for years, but public interest in the documents soared after a judge ordered that some sealed sections be fully released. Much of the lawsuit revolved around the truthfulness of Giuffre's claims that Epstein had flown her around the world for sexual encounters with billionaires, politicians, royals and heads of state. She initially kept the names of those men secret, but in a 2014 legal filing, she said her abusers included Prince Andrew, other royal figures whose names she didn't know, New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, the head of a hotel chain, noted academics, former US Senator George Mitchell, French modeling scout Jean Luc Brunel, and billionaire Glenn Dubin. All of the men named by Giuffre denied her allegations.