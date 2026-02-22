Crime | murder Ohio Woman Gets Four Life Terms for Men's Murders Sex worker Rebecca Auborn fatally drugged four victims By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Feb 22, 2026 5:50 AM CST Copied Rebecca Auborn sits in a Franklin County courtroom in Columbus, Ohio, alongside her attorney, Mark Hunt, on Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson, File) An Ohio sex worker who fatally drugged four men will likely spend the rest of her life behind bars. Rebecca Auborn, 35, was sentenced this week in Columbus to four consecutive life terms for killing the men between late 2022 and mid-2023, reports the New York Times. She won't be eligible for parole for 60 years, prosecutors said. Investigators say Auborn used fentanyl to incapacitate the men she met around northeast Columbus, then stole their belongings, per NBC News. The men who died were Joseph Crumpler, 30; Robert Snoke, 54; Wayne Akin, 64; and Guy Renda, 42. A fifth man survived. In December, Auborn pleaded guilty to four counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. In court, her attorney argued she hadn't intended to kill and cited years of abuse and trafficking, asking for concurrent sentences. Auborn told the judge she prays daily for the victims and is "truly sorry." Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the punishment reflects her "disregard for life." Read These Next Brazilian influencer is dead at 27 after cosmetic surgery. Conan O'Brien finally speaks on deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. Need a solid 'air hack'? Book your flight on this day. Trump aide gives punny response to Springsteen. Report an error