Ohio Woman Gets Four Life Terms for Men's Murders

An Ohio sex worker who fatally drugged four men will likely spend the rest of her life behind bars. Rebecca Auborn, 35, was sentenced this week in Columbus to four consecutive life terms for killing the men between late 2022 and mid-2023, reports the New York Times. She won't be eligible for parole for 60 years, prosecutors said. Investigators say Auborn used fentanyl to incapacitate the men she met around northeast Columbus, then stole their belongings, per NBC News.