How an 'Island of Peace' Came Undone

"All I know is that it's time to leave this country and go very far away." So said the head of news for Ecuador's TC Television after armed masked men broke in during a live broadcast Tuesday and attempted to force a presenter to read a message they'd written on the air. It was an event preceded by the Monday night kidnappings of four police officers and a powerful gang leader's apparent weekend escape from prison. "Until just a few years ago, Ecuador was a corner of relative peace," notes the Guardian. So what's behind the country's swift descent? An explainer:

The country is bookended by Peru and Colombia, the world's biggest cocaine producers, and has seen more drugs moving across its borders in recent years. CNN reports "the country's deep ports have made it a key transit point for cocaine making its way to consumers in the United States and Europe. And its dollarized economy also makes it a strategic location for traffickers seeking to launder money." Rival gangs fighting to secure control of the smuggling routes has fueled much of the violence.

The AP reports Ecuador has recorded at least 30 attacks since news broke that Los Choneros gang leader Adolfo Macias, aka Fito, went missing from his cell in a low-security prison Sunday. He had been due to be moved to a maximum security facility that day. His whereabouts are unknown.

The BBC reports news of his escape spurred riots in at least six jails, with some prison guards taken hostage. Another gang leader, Fabricio Colon Pico, escaped prison Monday night.