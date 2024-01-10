"Barbenheimer" continues to rule Hollywood's awards season, just as it did the summer box office. The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday heaped nominations on Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer—while snubbing Leonardo DiCaprio for best male actor, reports the AP . Each film picked up four nods, including best ensemble. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were nominated for their performances in Barbie, while Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt received nods for Oppenheimer.

Cord Jefferson's American Fiction got the biggest momentum boost, landing three nods: best ensemble, Jeffrey Wright for best male actor, and Sterling K. Brown for supporting male actor. Along with those three films, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Blitz Bazawule's The Color Purple were nominated for best ensemble, the guild's top award. Most notably left out of that group was Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, which on Sunday won best comedy/musical at the Golden Globes. The film's star, Emma Stone, was nominated for best female actor, while Willem Dafoe (but not Mark Ruffalo) was nominated for best supporting male actor. But those were far from the only snubs.

Nominated for best actor were Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Murphy, and Wright. DiCaprio had long been seen as a presumed nominee for his performance in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. Lily Gladstone, who's poised to potentially make history at the Oscars, was among the best female actor nominees. Todd Haynes' May December was completely shut out. And neither Sandra Hueller (Anatomy of a Fall) nor Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple) scored individual nominations.

Along with Gladstone and Stone, the nominees for best female actor are Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Annette Bening (Nyad). The SAG Awards, to be held Feb. 24, are closely watched as an Oscar bellwether. Their picks don't always align exactly with those of the film academy, but seldom is a best-picture or acting winner not nominated first by SAG. That means any best-picture hopes for films like "Poor Things" just took a hit. The last two best-ensemble winners—Everything Everywhere All at Once and CODA—went on to win best picture at the Oscars. (See the complete list of nominees here.)