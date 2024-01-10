Mark Zuckerberg Says He's Now a Cattle Rancher

Mark Zuckerberg's multibillion-dollar Metaverse project was a flop, but he has high hopes for a new venture in the meataverse. In an Instagram post Tuesday, the Facebook founder revealed that he is now a cattle rancher in Hawaii. "I started raising cattle at Ko'olau Ranch on Kauai, and my goal is to create some of the highest quality beef in the world," he wrote. "The cattle are wagyu and angus, and they'll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch. We want the whole process to be local and vertically integrated."

Zuckerberg said his daughters are helping plant the macadamia trees and take care of the animals. "We're still early in the journey and it's fun improving on it every season," he wrote. "Of all my projects, this is the most delicious." Zuckerberg's ranch is on an estate that he has expanded to around 1,500 acres in recent years, Business Insider reports. He's also building a large private compound on the property. MarketWatch notes that the 39-year-old CEO "can certainly afford his new hobby." Meta shares are up 180% from a year ago, bringing Zuckerberg's fortune to an estimated $129 billion. (Read more Mark Zuckerberg stories.)