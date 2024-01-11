Selena Gomez's New Role: Linda Ronstadt

Selena Gomez has been lined up to play the lead role in a biopic of another singer of Mexican descent: Linda Ronstadt, one of the biggest stars of the 1970s. Variety reports that the movie is currently in pre-production, with producers including John Boylan, Ronstadt's longtime manager. Another producer is James Keach, who produced Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, as well as 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice. Gomez, who is currently working on her fourth album, shared a photo of Ronstadt's 2013 memoir Simple Dreams on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, per the Hollywood Reporter.
Ronstadt was the biggest-selling female artist of the 1970s. The 11-time Grammy winner released eight of her 24 albums that decade, becoming what Variety calls "a country, rock 'n' roll, and Latin music legend." She retired from singing in 2011 after she was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy. The Guardian reports that according to Boylan's website, Gomez, 31, and Ronstadt, 77, "recently spent a few hours at Linda's home discussing the project and getting to know each other." (Read more Selena Gomez stories.)