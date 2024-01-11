Selena Gomez's New Role: Linda Ronstadt

Selena Gomez has been lined up to play the lead role in a biopic of another singer of Mexican descent: Linda Ronstadt, one of the biggest stars of the 1970s. Variety reports that the movie is currently in pre-production, with producers including John Boylan, Ronstadt's longtime manager. Another producer is James Keach, who produced Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, as well as 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice. Gomez, who is currently working on her fourth album, shared a photo of Ronstadt's 2013 memoir Simple Dreams on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, per the Hollywood Reporter.