Fruit Stripe Gum Is No More

Farewell, Fruit Stripe gum. The brand, around since the 1960s though under different owners, is going away for good. Manufacturer Ferrera Candy confirms to CBS MoneyWatch that the colorful gum—and its zebra mascot Yipes—are being discontinued. "The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly, and we considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns—and overall brand trends," the company says in a statement provided to CNN .

The gum had five flavors of Wet n' Wild Melon, Cherry, Lemon, Orange, and Peach, and each stick had zebra stripes. Hence, Yipes. "It really is the end of an era," John Finn of the @snack_memories account on X, tells the Takeout. "In a weird way, that mediocre, neon, sugary gum really captures childhood for multiple generations, in a way that is hard to articulate."

Mediocre? Sadly, yes. A Food & Wine, Jelisa Castrodale gets to the heart of the problem in her opening paragraph: "If you call yourself an older millennial, then you definitely grew up with Fruit Stripe gum, its wildly erratic zebra mascot, and the brightly colored sticks of gum with bold fruit flavors that lasted almost as long as it took you to read this sentence. Almost." See this joke from the Family Guy for the same idea. (Read more chewing gum stories.)