Hogan's Exit From No Labels Fuels More 2024 Speculation

Larry Hogan is stepping down from his position as co-chair of the No Labels third-party movement, as speculation swirls that the former Maryland governor could himself end up running for president this year on a No Labels ticket. In a letter dated December 15, obtained and first reported by the AP , Hogan announces his resignation but praises the group and gives no details on why he's leaving, Politico and the Hill report. "In stepping aside, it is my intent that new leaders, who can devote themselves full-time to the effort, will be able to take the helm to direct the No Labels political operation," Hogan, a Republican, writes.

Hogan has in the past said the "door" was "cracked open" for a third-party presidential run, and his PAC has published ads hinting at the possibility of one. Joe Manchin, Joe Lieberman, and Liz Cheney also have ties to No Labels, which has pledged to run a unity ticket with one Republican and one Democrat. The news of Hogan's departure came hours after NBC Washington and other outlets reported that the third-party group had obtained the necessary signatures to form a political party and get on the ballot in Maryland, one of more than a dozen states where it has done so so far. (Hogan has insisted No Labels has no plans to be a "spoiler.")