No Labels Has No Plans to Be a Spoiler: Hogan

If the No Labels political movement fields a ticket in the 2024 presidential election, its goal will be to win, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday, not to split the vote in a doomed effort that results in President Biden losing. "Nobody's trying to spoil anything," the Republican said on CBS' Face the Nation. "This is about actually receiving a majority of the votes." No Labels has received criticism to considering a presidential run that could again make Donald Trump president, which the Hill reports would conflict with the organization's stated mission.

"I think we should only put together a ticket in the event that it's Trump and Biden," said Hogan, who added he's working "to make sure we can get a good Republican nominee." If that happens, he said, a No Labels ticket would be "no longer necessary." Election law would require the organization to release information about its donors, per CBS News, which has remained a mystery—other than Harlan Crow, who's also a backer of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Hogan said he hasn't ruled out being on a No Labels ticket. (Read more No Labels stories.)