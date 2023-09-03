No Labels Has No Plans to Be a Spoiler: Hogan

Former governor says he wants a 'good Republican nominee'
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 3, 2023 12:40 PM CDT
Hogan Defends No Labels as Not Trying to 'Spoil Anything'
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks to the Republican Jewish Coalition in November in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

If the No Labels political movement fields a ticket in the 2024 presidential election, its goal will be to win, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday, not to split the vote in a doomed effort that results in President Biden losing. "Nobody's trying to spoil anything," the Republican said on CBS' Face the Nation. "This is about actually receiving a majority of the votes." No Labels has received criticism to considering a presidential run that could again make Donald Trump president, which the Hill reports would conflict with the organization's stated mission.

"I think we should only put together a ticket in the event that it's Trump and Biden," said Hogan, who added he's working "to make sure we can get a good Republican nominee." If that happens, he said, a No Labels ticket would be "no longer necessary." Election law would require the organization to release information about its donors, per CBS News, which has remained a mystery—other than Harlan Crow, who's also a backer of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Hogan said he hasn't ruled out being on a No Labels ticket. (Read more No Labels stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X