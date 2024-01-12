Tom Brady Reflects on His Time With Bill Belichick

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were the most successful coach-quarterback partnership the NFL has ever seen, winning a record six Super Bowls together with the New England Patriots. Now that Belichick has parted ways with the team , Brady, who left the Patriots in 2020 , is sharing a tribute to his former coach, CBS Sports and NBC Sports report. "I'm incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL," Brady wrote on Instagram Thursday. "He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him. We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate."

"[H]e worked every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal, in the ultimate team sport," Brady continued. "And, although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons I learned were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities. He set the tone for the organization to never falter in the face of adversity, and to do what we could do, and what was in our control, which was to go out and DO OUR JOB. I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next." The Patriots made the playoffs 17 times during the 19 years Brady and Belichick worked together. (Belichick shared a tribute to Brady when Brady left the team.)